With the goal of uniting Ingwe followers under one banner, there is hope and we can achieve more than we could individually.

There are people working behind the scenes to help our club since the office alone cannot end our financial crisis and alleviate our players’ suffering.

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Despite the financial problems we are facing, we need to ensure our players remain focused and on course for the 2019-2020 Kenyan Premier League title.

Ingwe has not won the KPL trophy for two decades now, but their roaring start this season has given us hope that our lads would finally end our hoodoo that has stretched to 21 years.

Ten points out of the possible 15 in the first five matches has made us leap for joy; as we put pressure on K’Ogalo, who are temporarily at the top on 12 points.

The long-suffering Ingwe fans now believe that coach Andre Cassa Mbungo is steadily steering the ship ready to reclaim the top spot.

But as the Rwandan tactician is trying to restore our club’s fortunes against all odds, we need to come together, regardless of our differences, to assist him as we prepare for our future fixtures.

Even former officials who got annoyed after they were told they were no longer members of this great club must come on board and give their contribution.

As we continue watching juicy football from our lads, our numbers on the stands have to increase.

The 51-year-old coach and his technical bench that includes Anthony Kimani and Tom Juma are giving our noisy neighbours in green sleepless night as we patiently wait for the Mashemeji Derby scheduled for November 10.

Those who have watched Ingwe’s recent matches will agree with me that we are ready to embarrass K’Ogalo at Kasarani.

The way we play and our expression on the pitch confirms a lot of growth. As my colleague Peter Leftie once said, “Form is temporary but class is permanent.”

INGWE FOLLOWERS

I must hail efforts made by our branches and a few like-minded politicians including Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi who are pooling resources to save our beloved club.

The funds raised by these groups has enabled the office to pay bonuses and winning allowances for our players who have not been paid salaries for two months.

Our players require help and we need serious Ingwe followers to start working on the ground to salvage the situation.

Indeed, we need an urgent intervention from all corners to save Ingwe from the current situation.

At least, we are trying to cover any shame Ingwe is now exposed to.

Even the people who were in the Maurice Amahwa rescue team must come back and help restore the club. This group effectively helped to remove Ingwe from the relegation zone to finish 11th last season.

I call upon Ingwe Legends, fans, members and former club officials including Musalia Mudavadi, Alfred Sambu, Cyrus Jirongo, Alex ole Magelo, Allan Kasavuli, Richard Ekhalie, George Aladwa, Wycliffe Oparanya, Wafula wa Musamia and Noah Wanyama to join hands and rescue AFC.

Others are Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Maxwell Shamalla, Peter Lisamula, Babetuu Amutavy, Muskari Kombo, Mathews Opwora, Maurice Osundwa, Sammy Limisi, Hafith Shamte, Ben Washiali and Caro Mayunzu.

