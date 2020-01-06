By PHILIP ONYANGO

I spent the New Year’s Day watching a high-octane football friendly match in my neighbourhood, the now famous Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Constituency, pitting former Bandari players based in the diaspora against a Changamwe select side.

As a sports enthusiast, I felt it was time to usher in the New Year by going deep into the estates to watch the youthful talents doing their thing.

And I must confess I was well entertained as former Coast football greats, the likes of Robert Mambo, Patrick “Armando” Osiako, Jamal Mohamed, Paul Katana, Wilson Obungu, Mohammed Madigi and Abdi Simba, displayed great ball artistry with sleek passes which kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

That all these stars learned their football at Coast schools is even more satisfying with Mambo and Simba being Serani Secondary School alumni, Osiako and Obungu formerly at Khamis High School, inter alia.

This points to the abundance of talent among the youth which only needs to be nurtured.

And this means that by working closely with local schools all over the Coast region, Bandari Football Club can be self-reliant for many years to come, and can even cash in on some talents to raise funds from player sales.

In Turkey for trials

Mohammed Agege Katana, the fleet-footed, diminutive Bandari forward, for example, is currently in Turkey for trials, and any deal going through would mean good business for the dockers.

The achievements we celebrate from the Coast confirms that the region is indeed rich in football talent. Under the tutelage of Principal Abbas Ulaya, Serani Boys High School made history by becoming the first school from the Coast to lift the national Copa Coca-Cola Under 16 Championship Trophy.

They then represented Kenya at the Africa Copa Coca-Cola tournament at the Mpesa Academy in Thika. I am particularly impressed by the fact that they defied all odds to make the semi-finals, and ended up finishing a respectable fourth, though a far cry from the previous year when St Anthony Secondary School from Kitale lifted the continental title.

Bandari’s youth side has had a big impact in the success of Serani with the bulk of the Serani squad from the club.