By BARNABA KORIR

More by this Author

Being part of the Athletics Kenya family, I want to weigh in on the image of syringes purported to have been taken in Iten and which has gone viral on social media worldwide.

Of course, this is not the first time it is happening and I wonder what the foreign media intend to achieve with this kind of campaign.

Please don’t get me wrong. As a country, we do not condone doping but honestly, it is not right to trample on us whenever one feels like.

For example, the picture posted from the Norwegian media could be from anywhere in the world. There is no proof that this was actually Iten. And even if was in Iten, it could have been used by drug addicts and not for doping purposes.

We are very serious about the war against doping and we are working closely with the various teams including Athletics Integrity Unit and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to zero-rate the vice.

INVESTIGATIVE PIECES

Related Stories DCI officers probe doping claims in Iten

Advertisement

As earlier reported, we welcome investigative pieces from whichever part of the world but only when such are backed with facts.

There is no doubt about the fact that we have had and continue to have our own challenges with doping but we are not just supposed to sit back and watch when other quarters are pushing their own selfish agenda.

Similar reports in the name of investigative journalism have coincided with major events in the past only to turn out to be hogwash.

I am equally sure that what is being released now was meant to coincide with the Olympics but the authors were forced to change tack when the Summer Games were postponed.

For the last few years, we have put up with this kind of reports but I guess it’s time to stand up and say “enough is enough”.

JUSTIFY PER DIEM

There should be a better way for the people behind the reports to justify their per diem instead of hoodwinking their bosses back home with gabbage in the name of “doping exposé’.

We have proper channels through which doping procedures are carried out and it is important we stick to the same to avoid causing unnecessary panic.

In this day and era, there is absolutely nothing to hide and even the victims know that with the biological passport, they are walking a tight rope.

Like any other country at the moment, we need our peace to fight Covid-19 and not engage in an unnecessary witch-hunt.

Athletes are stressed at the moment and they don’t need unwarranted pressure. Please spare Kenyans and allow us to navigate the tricky waters of Covid-19.