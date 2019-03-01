By STEVE OMONDI

In the Bible there is a verse which talks about the near impossibility of a rich man entering God's kingdom in the hereafter, so much so that a camel would comparably break no sweat in going through the eye of a needle (Matthew 19:23-24).

Yet, Deputy President Dr William Ruto, a fabulously rich man by all earthly standards, who ironically passes off for a hustler – whatever that means – not too long ago revealed his ingenious theory of beating this Biblical caveat and gaining a smooth entry to the heavenly realms.

“Nimejipanga na kanisa, kwa sababu siwezi kuwa hustler hapa duniani halafu tena niende niwe hustler kule mbunguni. Hapana, hiyo haiwezekani (I’ve set my ways right with the church. I can’t spend my entire life on earth as a hustler, and still end up as a hustler in heaven. That will never happen),” Ruto famously quipped some time last year.

Of course his bold theological proclamation was an abstract justification for the generous cash donations to churches which he has become synonymous with in his endless ‘tanga tanga’ errands.

And as you would expect, the clergy in churches which have been ‘touched’ by Ruto’s philanthropy have gleefully lapped it up.

But even in Ruto’s peculiar theological philosophy, it would be a travesty of celestial proportions for a man as wealthy as he is to invest his earthly stock in the church in anticipation of a bountiful heavenly reward, and default on the payment of a small debt he owes an ever struggling sector of the Kenyan society.

Indeed, it would only be fair if the self-styled hustler’s magnanimity extended far beyond the pulpits for him to make a positive impression on St Peter, the apparent gatekeeper in Heaven.

Which is why the outstanding debt is one the good Deputy President must make haste to settle.

I’m of the conviction that a man of Ruto’s religious persuasion should also be familiar with the other verse in the Good Book which stresses the virtue of paying debts.

(Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. Do not say to your neighbour, “Come back tomorrow and I’ll give it to you when you already have it with you. - Proverbs 3:27-28)

Which brings me to my point.

In just under four months from now, Harambee Stars will be making their long-awaited return to the Africa Cup of Nations, yet the team’s handlers are continuously being subjected to the indignity of begging for what is duly theirs from the DP.

More frustrating has been the DP’s muted reaction to the undignified supplication for the Sh50 million token which he promised the team in the event they broke the 15-year jinx.

STARS TEAM BUS

We haven’t even mentioned an earlier promise the DP made to facilitate the procurement of a new team bus two years ago when Stars won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Before that there was the UhuRuto election campaign promise for the construction of five state-of-the-art stadiums.

But just like we all suspected, this tale of ‘new stadiums’ will only remain a pipe dream following Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia’s recent admission that no such thing will happen.

That said, on the little matter of Sh50 million, it can only be said that the DP has a moral obligation to meet his end of the bargain purely on the grounds that it’s a promise he made on his own volition.