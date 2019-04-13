By GMT OTTIENO

I wish to put in proper perspective a misleading statement from Nation Sport columnist Philip Onyango who claimed in his ‘Dockyard’ column that Gor enjoys home advantage in Kenyan Premier League matches.

I wish to inform Onyango and the football fraternity that before the league kicks off every season, KPL asks clubs to name their home and away grounds before the fixture is drawn so that when the fixtures list finally comes out, it shows clearly where all the 306 matches in the league will be played by each of the 18 clubs, both home and away.

But with the closure of City and Nyayo stadiums in Nairobi and the ban of both Thika County Stadium for its poor surface and Camp Toyoyo for insecurity, the nine Nairobi-based clubs have been grossly disadvantaged, making them hope from one ground to another depending on the availability.

Note that of these grounds available also host activities like political rallies and church crusades, depending on who booked and paid first.

Clubs are in a race to honour fixtures and KPL desires to conclude the league on time so as to meet Caf’s directive to align our calendar with the entire continent and the European calendar of August to May come 2020 season.

Onyango may be young enough not know much history about Gor and needs some education on home ground. Years ago, there was a regime that was anti-Gor Mahia which used to frustrate the club so much with regard to home and away grounds.

Gor’s management came out clear and declared that any ground in Kenya is a home ground for them, and therefore it did not matter where that regime took their matches. So long as they were adequately notified, they would honour the match and indeed they honoured every fixture in the calendar.

That aside, I do not know who is favouring Gor and for what good reason that would be because at KPL, all clubs are treated equally as members of one family. Onyango needs to know that a Gor Mahia match is not a match that will be attended by 100 spectators as is the case with some clubs.

A random sampling of attendance of 15 matches of various clubs came up with an approximate total of 5,000 spectators. This only equal to one poorly attended Gor Mahia match. Only Tusker’s match against AFC Leopards in Machakos came close with 4,370 spectators as estimated by match officials.

Most matches are played with way below 1,000 spectators. Some register 100 to 500 spectators or thereabout.

Does Onyango honestly believe that, with the massive support Gor and AFC Leopards enjoy, their fans can fit in Tusker’s makeshift playground in Ruaraka?

Onyango should know some clubs prefer to forgo homeground to play Gor Mahia at Gor’s home ground so as to earn more money from gate charges instead of a paltry income at their own home grounds. Who would Onyango blame in that situation?

In some instances, security officers from some areas have advised that they would not be able to marshal enough security for matches. What does the home team do in such situation if they must honour the fixture? When Gor plays Bandari in Onyango’s own backyard of Mbaraki Sports Club, more than three quarters of fans are usually Gor’s. I hope this clarifies Onyango’s misconception on favouritism.