By MOSES OJUANG'

More by this Author

Dear Madam Amina Mohamed, there are many hollow voices in Kenya that are yapping around, barking that by your being appointed to the Ministry of Sports is a demotion.

Ignore those snores and grunts; they are not worth thine ire.

There is no ministry in the land larger or more lucrative than the other. It is the conduct of the person in charge — it is you now — that makes it grow and get some shine.

We take this opportunity to welcome you to the sports pages. We may seem here to dwell of small issues and fewer pages but we are just as important as or even more important than the front pages.

Remember when John Michuki was taken from the transport docket to that of environment?

They said the same thing but when he started with the crooked companies emptying their sewage into our rivers and Nairobi River started to become clean, Kenyans took note of it.

Suddenly they knew it was important to head the ministry that had seemed sterile up to that point.

SPORTS ACT

For the one you take over from, we have nothing good to say and as such we shall keep mum and his good riddance has filled many of us with great pleasure.

We gleaned from some news source which boldly asserted: “The action by The Treasury only reinforces the contempt with which sports in Kenya is treated right from the appointment of sports ministers, principal secretaries and the whole kit and caboodle of youth and sports docket.

It is urgent that all 67 active federations, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the Kenya National Sports Council should be roped in to sift through the contentious tenets of the Act before thinking of repealing it.”

The author was of course riled by the conniving of the treasury to form a parallel body to amend the Sports Act 2013 without the input of sports stakeholders!

The whole plot is being done with shocking secrecy that does not bode well. The main aim is to kill the sports fund set up by the act.

CELEBRITY

The treasury is really salivating since betting and lotteries money is going to sports. They want it all.

There is a bill to that effect that shall be tabled in parliament. the part of the act they want to annul is an important pillar of the other sections that establish Sports Kenya (construct, maintain and manage infrastructure) and the Kenya Academy of Sports (establish and manage sports academies). If they succeed in this dark issue, the ministry will never be worthwhile.

We believe this is where you should begin. The Kenyan stadiums are a real shocker and Nakuru and Mombasa are the wildest one can imagine.

In Mombasa, goats are grazing on the pitch and men turned it into a “maskan” where they too chew more than the natural browsers. Afraha stadium of Nakuru is a ploughed farm.

The rest are unspeakable.