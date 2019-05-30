By BARNABAS KORIR

More by this Author

With doping being the major focus in sport currently, I wish to deviate and talk about one rare act of kindness and selflessness in athletics.

We tend to focus so much on winning and negative activities in the sport at the expense of small but great acts of humanity. One such simple act last weekend kept me thinking about how much we can change the world using our talents.

I am talking about Simon Cheprot, who was chasing his second title at Okpekpe 10km Road Race - an IAAF Bronze Label Road Race - in Nigeria last weekend but opted out to save a suffering colleague.

Cheprot had a choice of striking it big, in terms of cash rewards, but opted to save a fellow Kenyan athlete, Kenneth Kipkemoi, who had fallen just as they approached the finish line.

Cheprot then uttered words that took the world by surprise: “Running doesn’t mean we are at war. We are friends and in such situations when colleagues are suffering, it’s only fair to extend a helping hand. Running is all about unity and love. Running should not always be about making money but creating unity around the world and spreading love.”

Indeed, this is very encouraging and it shows sports conquer oceans and mountains.

Related Stories Selfless act earns athlete accolades and Sh1m

Cheprot’s words of wisdom should serve as an eye-opener too, especially to our top athletes, to go beyond the track or talent.

I am not saying that they should do exactly what he did, but I believe there are so many things they can do using their God-given talent.

It is not a secret that most athletes come from poor backgrounds and I am sure they can do something that can change the community.

For example, they should ask what it is that they lacked when they were growing up and ensure others do not suffer the same fate.

Usually, small things make a difference and all athletes need to do is to try and start initiatives that can help the society.

For example, volleyballer Triza Atuka may not have much, but at least she has a jigger-fighting project that is now helping her community back at home.

It is no secret that our athletes are role models yet some of them are not worth emulating, apart from the fact that they have big names.

As athletes, we need to leave a legacy when we exit the scene.

Among the older generation, Kipchoge Keino started a children’s home and a school that has catered for some of the great brains in the country. It’s time we took up the challenge, as athletes.