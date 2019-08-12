All-Kenyan clash headlines ITF Tour second leg

By LOKEDER NATIOM

It will be an all-Kenyan battle when Judith Nkatha faces Faith Nyabera in the first round of International Tennis Federation (ITF) women’s World Tour on Tuesday at Peponi School, Kiambu County.

Both players reached the second round in the first leg of the tournament that ended on Saturday at the same venue, with Indian Mahak Jain beating Sada Nahimana from Burundi 6-1, 6-4.

The match between Nkatha and Nyabera starts at 10am.

Other Kenyans in the championship are Angela Okutoyi - who also reached the second round in the first leg - Roselida Asumwa, Alicia Owegi and Cynthia Wanjala who will play first round matches from Wednesday.

However, the focus will be on Kenya Open champion Okutoyi as she battles sixth-seeded Sofia Dmitrieva from Russia.

Asumwa, 15, who is Okutoyi’s twin sister, takes on Diana Maria Mihail from Romania, while Owegi will come up against Sariaka Radilofe from France. Wanjala faces Brazilian Galvoa Borges.

In Monday’s qualifying matches, Asumwa outclassed 57-year-old Mary Wachira 6-1, 6-2 to advance.

Asumwa said she had been nervous going into the match against her vastly-experienced opponent.

“Wachira is a good player who has mastered her tactics well. She consistently sent long and strong shots but I eventually caught up with her to win,” said Asumwa.

Wachira said the age difference between her and Asumwa did not mean much to her going into the match.

Owegi, who was dominant with her strong backhand, advanced to main draw when she bundled out Gowda Vibhasree from India 6-1, 6-0.

“The match was much better than last week where I lost in the qualifiers,” said Owegi.

Wanjala silenced compatriot Shania Kaur Gadha 6-2, 6-0 to storm the main draw. “I came here to win, no matter who I’m playing, I will succeed,” said Wanjala.

Top seeded Mahak Jain has a first round duel against Anfisa Danilchenko from Russia while second seeded Tiffany faces on-form Nahimana in the first round.

But Asumwa, Owegi and Wanjala will put their best foot forward in Tuesday’s main draw with extra motivation. The three will be out to seal the remaining slot in the national women’s tennis team that will compete in African Games to be played in Morocco.

The national women’s team already has three outstanding players in Angela Okutoyi, Judith Moraa and Faith Nyabera who have gained tremendous experience as well as ITF and Wold Tennis Federation ranking points.