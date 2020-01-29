Day of mixed results for Kenyans at Nairobi Club

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya’s Ryan Randiek and Alicia Owegi on Wednesday recorded mixed results in the second and third round matches, respectively, at the International Tennis Federation’s 18 years and under tennis tour at Nairobi Club.

Fifteen-year-old Owegi, currently ranked 1,637th in the world, fell to Maria Charl of Egypt in straight sets of 6-4, 6-3 in the girls’ contest, while Aman Sharman of the United States of America suffered the same fate, losing 6-1, 7-5 to Kenya's Randiek in the boys’ competition.

Owegi started the first set on a high leading the first two games, frustrating 16-year-old Charl with high stabs and strong serves but eventually gave in to the Egyptian's stamina on the court.

Charl, ranked 269th in the world, dominated the match using her impressive forehand stabs and speed to take the lead qualifying for Thursday's quarter-final match where she will be facing Mosi Mann of Switzerland.

Mann, 15, ranked 1,306th in the world, beat Israel’s Alma Orenstain in two sets of 6-2, 6-2 in the third round matches.

Kenya's Randiek, ranked 683th in the world, outclassed Sharman 6-1, 7-5 to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Seventeen-year-old Randiek, popular for his strong forehand, had a field day with Sharman, ranked 1,568th in the world, making him keep up with his powerful serves and speed on the court.

“No match is easy especially when you have an equally strong player. He really challenged my backhand stabs with his consistent low serves but I’m glad I pulled through and got at least one win,” said Randiek.

In his second match against Germany’s Maximillian Homberg, Randiek lost 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Tennis Kenya members have been appointed to serve in Confederation of Africa Tennis committees.

The officials and their new positions are: Paurvi Rawal (Legal Committee), Wanjiru Karani (Women’s Commission), Martha Tirop (Wheel Chair Committee), Patrick Kamuhia (Development Committee) and Lawrence Karanja (Member and Chairman- Beach Tennis Committee).