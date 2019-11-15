Home girl Okutoyi into ITF final

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi on Friday secured her ticket to the girls' singles finals by beating Celine Simunyu of Ireland in three straight sets of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first leg of the ongoing International Tennis Federation juniors’ tournament at the Nairobi club.

Okutoyi is the only Kenyan who has managed to get to the first leg finals of the tourney after her counterparts Alicia Owegi, Britney Chebet, Mara Vigada, Raamesh Poojari, Roselida Asumwa and Shania Gadhia being eliminated in the first and second rounds respectively.

Okutoyi will renew rivalry with Burundi's Aisha Niyonkuru in Saturday's final.

Kenya's Ryan Ateto came close to reaching the final before he was defeated in the semi-final 7-5, 6-3 by Burundi's Shakul Kabur.

Other Kenyan players including Wycliffe Okenye, Sethia Shubh, Raymond Oduor, Edmond Ogega, Kennedy Musembi, Maxwell Ondiek and Derrick Ominde, Liberty Kibue, Sahib Chana and Brandon Sagala all fell by the way side.

The 15-year-old Kenya Open champion Okutoyi was a bit challenged by Simunyu in the first set where she struggled with keeping up with strong serves and low and wide stabs from her Irish opponent.

But she seemed to have come alive in the second and third set using her popular strong forehand swings and double handed back handed stabs challenging Simunyu, currently ranked 1500 in the world.

In the girls' doubles final, Alyssa Reguer of France and Celine Simunyu of Ireland thrashed Malika Ramasawmy of Mauritius and Randy Rakotoarilala of Madagascar in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-3.