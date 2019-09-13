Kenya, Mozambique clash for Davis Cup promotion spot

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Mozambique now stand between Kenya and promotion to the Davis Cup Group II next year.

Kenya inched closer to earning promotion when they battled to edge out Benin 2-1 to top Pool ‘B’ unbeaten and storm the semi-final of the Davis Cup Group III Championship at the Nairobi Club on Friday.

Mozambique finished second in Pool ‘A’ after they also beat Nigeria 2-1 as Tunisia got to top the pool after waylaying Namibia 2-1.

Tunisia will play Madagascar in the other semi-final. The winners of the semi-final matches will automatically gain promotion to Davis Cup Group II next year. Kenya’s Kevin Cheruiyot and Ismael Changawa have been lined up against Bruno Nhavene and Franco Mata of Mozambique in the singles.

Kenya’s Albert Njogu painfully lost to Benin’s Delma’s N’tcha in his opening rubber in straight sets of 6-3, 6-2 before Cheruiyot salvaged some pride stopping Sylvestre Monnou in straight sets of 6-3, 7-6 (3). Cheruiyot and Monnou’s match was characterised by strong serves and wide stabs from both players.

Then Ismael Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet battled to outclass Benin’s Alexis Klegou and Arnaud Sewanau in the thrilling showdown 7-5, 7-6(8) to earn Kenya a place in the semis.

The 21-year-old Cheruiyot used the match to redeem himself after he lost to Algeria’s Youcef Rihane the previous day.

“My serves were not as consistent today but that didn’t hold me back from using my other strength including front hand stabs and smashes. I hope to take the good show to the semis,” said Cheruiyot. Kibet was elated about their doubles victory. “The match was challenging because our opponents were really good with their serves and speed but we put in our best and fought hard for the win,” said Kibet.

Kenya’s Davis Cup head coach Rosemary Owino noted that it was a good platform for Njogu, who was making his Davis Cup debut for Kenya, and still building his confidence.