Kenya qualify for Davis Cup Group II

Kenya has been promoted to next year’s Davis Cup Euro/ Africa Group II tennis championship.

Kenya earned promotion after Ibrahim Kibet and Ismael Changawa dismissed their opponents from Mozambique in straight sets to win their singles matches and reach the Davis Cup Africa Group III championship final at Nairobi Club on Saturday.

Kenya only needed to win the semi-final duel to earn promotion to Group II.

Kibet braved a two-set thriller to edge out stubborn Bruno Nhavene 7-6(6), 6-4 while Changawa easily brushed aside Franco Mata in 6-1, 6-1 to put Kenya through.

The first set between Kibet and Nhavene was all square at 6-6 to force the tie break that went to another 6-6 tie before Kibet won 8-6.

The second set was a see-saw with each player serving to win their game before Kibet served to take the lead 5-4. Kibet then stood his ground to break Nhavene’s serve for the first time as the game went to deuce four times.

Kibet would then win 6-4 as Changawa took to the court for the second rubber that proved easy as Kenya avoided taking the match the doubles.

Tunisia also beat Madagascar 2-1 in their singles matches to also avoid going to the doubles and reach Davis Cup Euro/ Africa Group II next year.