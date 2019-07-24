Kenya set to host global tennis tourney

Burundi, Gabon, Congo and South Africa are the only African countries that will field players

Fifty-six players from 22 countries will take part in the two-week women only event

By VICTOR OTIENO

International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour makes a return to Kenya this year after missing out for more than a decade due to financial constraints.

The competition, which was previously referred to as Women's Futures, will be held at Peponi School in Ruiru from August 5-18.

Fifty-six players from 22 countries will take part in the two-week women only event and for the four Kenyans who will be taking part, it will double up as preparations for the African Games to be held in Morocco late next month.

Speaking during the launch at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday, Tennis Kenya president James Kenani said bringing back ITF World Tennis Tour in Kenya is among many initiatives they are putting in place to have many women locally playing tennis.

“The women have been lacking professional tournament in the region, which are indispensable in developing professional players. These tournaments facilitate transition of players into professional tennis," said Kenanai.

Angela Okutoyi who is the reigning ITF World Tennis Tour Nairobi Junior Open champion and 2018 Kenya Open winner will lead Judy Nkatha, Faith Nyabera and Shania Kaur in representing the country in the event. The quartet is not overly concerned with chasing for glory, instead they will be out to enjoy themselves and perfect their skills ahead of the All African Games.

"I am not looking to win even though I will give my best. My focus is on the upcoming All African Games, so this will be part of my training for the competition," said Okutoyi.

Nkatha stated: “The games are a good warm up to us for the All African Games, they will help us keep fit for the continental competition.”

Burundi, Gabon, Congo and South Africa are the only African countries that will field players while European countries that have confirmed participation are Sweden, France, Great Britain, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Netherlands.

Others are Israel, India, Brazil, Venezuela, Turkey, Australia and United States of America.

According to the organisers, out of the 56 players, 24 have been included in the main draw while the rest will be playing in the qualifying draw.

Burundi’s Sada Nahimana who is ranked world number 10 in the ITF Junior ranking and has won the Kenya Open twice will be among the players to watch.