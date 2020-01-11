Kenyan juniors continue to shine in Dar event

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya’s youngsters continued to thrive in the second day of the East Africa Tennis Championship team event matches at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Kenya is placed in pool B alongside Tanzania, Burundi and Comoros and is currently joint top with Tanzania on two points. Burundi and Comoros have no points.

Rwanda leads in pool A with two points, one point ahead of both Seychelles and Uganda, while Eritrea takes the bottom place of the pool with no points.

In the boys' 16 and Under, Eritrea’s Yonathan Sium on Saturday suffered in the hands of Kenya’s captain Edmond Ogega losing in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-0.

Sium’s teammate, Samuel Awet Uqbay was treated to a similar 6-1, 6-0 defeat by Kenya’s Brandon Isami placing Kenya in a 2-0 lead before the doubles.

The Kenyans later picked their third win in the doubles beating the Eritrean pair 6-2, 6-1 to earn their second consecutive victory in the team event matches after they outclassed Seychelles on Friday.

In another match, Aboubakar Ndayishimiye of Burundi saw off Aneesh Sharma of Seychelles 6-2, 6-2, before his compatriot Sreysht Venkatakrishnan was handed a walkover by Sharma’s teammate and a second walk over to the Burundian duo giving them an easy 3-0 win.

In the boys' 14 and Under, Kenya’s Gilbert Wechuli and Ruinclife Ominde recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win and 7-5, 6-1 loss against Emmanuel Manishimwe and Junior Hakizumwani both of Rwanda respectively.

Later in the doubles, Rwanda’s Hakizumwani and Manishimwe hammered the Kenyan teens 7-5, 6-3 to clinch a 2-1 victory.

Burundi emerged top in another boys' 14 and Under contest with Aboubakar Malick and Allan Gatoto beating their Tanzanian opponents, Isaka Ndosi and Rashidi Ramadhan 6-1, 6-4 and 7-5, 6-1 respectively in the singles matches. The pair later on took Tanzania down 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles.

In the girls' 16 and under, Kenya secured a 3-0 victory over Tanzania with Roselida Asumwa and Alicia Owegi beating Barbara Mollel and Aurelia Mushi 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0 respectively in the singles, before recording their third win in the doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 result.