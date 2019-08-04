alexa Kenyan stars get byes in ITF Women’s Tour - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis

Kenyan stars get byes in ITF Women’s Tour

Sunday August 4 2019

Angela Okutoyi polishes her backhand during training on July 24, 2019 for the ITF World Tennis Tour (Women's pro circuit event) to be held at Peponi School from August 5-18. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Angela Okutoyi polishes her backhand during training on July 24, 2019 for the ITF World Tennis Tour (Women's pro circuit event) to be held at Peponi School from August 5-18. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Owegi will take to the court against Julia Konishi Camargo Silva from Brazil at 11am, while Asumwa faces India’s Prasad Deeka Manju at 2pm.
  • Gadhia is pitted against another Indian player Vibhasree Gowda at 2pm.
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Three Kenyans have been give byes to the main draw of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Women’s Tour that starts Mondayat Peponi School.

Kenya’s top ranked Angela Okutoyi, Faith Nyabera and Judith Nkatha will start to feature in the main draw that gets underway Tuesday featuring 24 players.

The championship, which has attracted 35 players from 15 countries, will see 11 players battling in the qualifying round for the eight available slots in the main draw.

Three Kenyans Shania Gadhia, Roselida Asumwa and Alicia Owegi are among the 11 players facing off in the qualifying round.

ITF supervisor Patrick Kamuhia disclosed that the main draw will be done at the end of the qualifying round.

“We are ready for the event despite several withdraws from Russia, Nigeria, Poland, United Kingdom, USA and Venezuela,” said Kamuhia.

Also Read

Owegi will take to the court against Julia Konishi Camargo Silva from Brazil at 11am, while Asumwa faces India’s Prasad Deeka Manju at 2pm.

Gadhia is pitted against another Indian player Vibhasree Gowda at 2pm.

Advertisement