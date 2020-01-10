Kenyans eye victory in team event

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Kenyan youngsters will be looking to bounce back as the team event matches of the East Africa Tennis Championship get underway on Friday at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam.

The first leg, which comprised of individual matches, came to a close on Thursday with Kenya recording very few wins in both the singles and doubles matches.

Kenya's Brandon Isami thrashed his opponent from Burundi Akbar Gatoto in three straight sets of 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the finals of the boys 16 and under.

Isami's efforts were supported by his compatriot Edmond Ogega, who outclassed Antoissi Mohamed of Comoros in two impressive sets of 6-4, 6-2.

In the girls' 14 and under, Kenya's Melissa Mwakha lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Rwanda's Nishimwe Corine, while her counterpart Mercyline Oresha clenched victory over her Burundian opponent Zaituni Okeza, beating her 7-5, 6-1.

Angela Okutoyi maintained her unbeaten run after she schooled her compatriot Alicia Owegi 6-4, 6-0, while her twin Roselida Asumwa doubled the victory beating Arielle Horpinitch of the Seychelles 6-1, 6-3 in the girls' under 16.

Advertisement

In the doubles, Asumwa and Okutoyi maintained their 100 percent performance by beating Winnie Birungi of Uganda and Kenya's Alicia Owegi 6-3, 6-4.

In other doubles, Rwanda's Corine Nishimwe and Tuyshime Rona beat both Melissa Mwakha and Faith Urasa of Kenya in two sets of 6-4, 6-2 in the girls' 14 and under contest.