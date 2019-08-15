Kenyans fall by wayside in ITF Tour

By LOKEDER NATIOM

It was the end of the road Thursday for local players who were all eliminated from the International Tennis Federation Women’s World Tour at Peponi School in Kiambu County.

The tournament, which has a prize purse of $15,000 (Sh1.5 million), saw Kenya Open champion Angela Okutoyi, Roselida Asumwa, Faith Nyabera, Judith Nkatha, Cynthia Wanjala, Alicia Owegi and Shania Kaur Gadhia all eliminated. The 21-year-old Judith Nkatha lost 6-0, 6-2 to Paulina Jastrzebska of Poland while Cynthia Wanjala was eliminated 6-1, 6-0 by Lexie Stevens of the Netherlands who is ranked 887th in the world.

“I’m glad I was part of this tournament because I’ve earned a great deal of experience that I will use during the African Games,” said Nkatha who was nursing a shoulder injury during the tournament.

In the doubles, Roselida Asumwa and her twin Angela Okutoyi lost to Paulina Jastrzebska of Poland and Tiffany Williams of the Great Britain on technicality as the Kenyan players were unwell. Alicia Owegi and Shania Kaur Gadhia also lost 6-2, 6-0 to Mahak Jain and Sathwika Sama of India in their doubles match. “We did so well in our doubles before today, but tennis is unpredictable. We are still grateful for the experience and there is always a next time,” said Kaur.

Sathwika Sama of India lost 6-2, 6-2 to Tamar Barad of Israel while Alija Merdeeva of Russia lost 6-0, 6-3 to Sada Nahimana of Burundi and Diana Maria of Romania was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Mahak Jain of India.

Meanwhile, Kenya coach Peter Wachira, the final team of four heading to Morocco for the African Games will be announced on Saturday.

Friday quarter-finals pairing

Singles

Sada Nahimana (Burundi) v Tamara Baraditzhaki (Israel), Lexie Stevens (Netherlands) v Sravya Chilakalapudi (India), Fiona Codino (France) v Paulina Jastrzebska (Poland), Mahak Jain (India) v Celestine Avomo (Gabon).

Doubles

Mahak Jain and Sathwika Sama (India) v Tiffany Wiliams (Great Britain) and Paulina Jastrzebka (Poland)