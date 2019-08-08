Kenyans lose to exit ITF tour

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi, Judith Nkatha and Faith Nyabera Thursday lost their pre-quarter-final matches in the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour at Peponi School in Kiambu County.

Nyabera’s hopes of reaching women’s singles quarter-finals went up in smoke after losing 6-2, 6-2 to Serbia’s Nevena Sokovic. The seeded Sokovic who is ranked 989th in the world capitalised on strong serves and speed to floor Nyabera.

“I tried playing my first set slower to gauge her speed, then I moved in for the kill. I’m happy that I took shorter time to win the match,” said Sokovic. Nyabera, who had started well in the championship, was disappointed by the turn of events.

“I was more consistent with the ball but I didn’t move as fast as I had expected, and this gave her an advantage,” she said.

Nyabera showed signs of life in the second set but was again undone by her serves.

“I really need to work on my first and second serves, and to improve my spin and acceleration. I am constantly working on improving my weak areas.”

In the second match of the day, Nkatha lost 6-0, 6-0 to Lexie Stevens of the Netherlands.

Stevens, who is also a seeded player and is ranked 227th in the world, forced Nkatha to make mistakes in the match. Both players displayed strong serves.

“I honestly don’t know what happened today. I thought I had everything in control but it seems she was more prepared. She had good serves which won the match for her,” Nkatha said.

“When your opponent is good, you don’t consider it a loss. I have gained experience and tactics which I will put to use in the next match,” said Nkatha.

Okutoyi went head-to-head with Burundian Sada Nahimana in a match that lasted over an hour.

The players engaged in a battle of wits in the match which witnessed a tiebreak in the third set.

Both Okutoyi and Nahimana put their best foot forward but the match ended 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (3) in favour of the Burundian.

“The game was very interesting but I wish I did better in my second set. I’m glad that I fought hard and did my best,” said Okutoyi.