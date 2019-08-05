Kenyans optimistic as World Tour gets underway

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Faith Nyabera and Judith Nkatha will be the first Kenyans to take to the courts when the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Women’s Tour gets underway on Tuesday at Peponi School, Ruiru.

Nyabera, 19, faces qualifier Vibhasree Gowda from India in the first round at 9am while Nkatha, 20, takes on Manuella Maria Nyonda from Gabon in a duel that starts at 10am.

Kenya’s top ranked player Angela Okutoyi, 15, and Fatiya Shariff, 15, will take to the courts on Wednesday for their first round outings.

Okutoyi will be up against Demi Tran from the Netherlands while Shariff meets Brazilian Borges Galvao in the main draw that is featuring 32 players. Three other Kenyans, Roselida Asumwa, Alicia Owegi and Shania Gadhia, were dumped out in the qualifying round on Monday.

Asumwa lost to Deeksha Manju Prasad in straight sets of 6-0, 6-1 while a hamstring injury knocked out Gadhia to see Gowda earn a walkover.

Owegi gave a good account of herself before bowing out to Brazilian Julia Konishi. India’s Mahak Jain, who is ranked 577th by ITF, is the tournament’s top seed and will face Paulina Jastrzebska, who is ranked 885 in the first round today starting at 10am.

Second-seeded Fiona Codino (766th) from France faces Gabonese Celestine Avomo Ella in the first round duel scheduled for Wednesday.

Okutoyi, who is the Kenya Open champion, fancied her chances saying though a rich field, she will put in a good fight.

“I will appreciate any outcome since we are coming up against players who are exposed and always on a world tour,” said Okutoyi, who is happy about her achievements in the last one year where she won the Kenyan Open and two ITF Junior Circuit events.

“So far my progress is awesome and really happy about my forehand that has improved greatly.”

Okutoyi explained that the tournament that will be staged in two phases will act as a good build up ahead of the African Games slated from August 23 to September 3 in Casablanca, Morocco.

“My dream in the next year is to play at the Junior Grand Slam events,” said Okutoyi, who is placed 368 in the world junior rankings.

Nkatha, who is happy to make a comeback after a one year layoff due to a medical condition, reckoned that there will be pressure to perform at home.

“But we also need to be realistic based on the players we are bound to face,” said Nkatha. “I made a return in May after a long medical break but I want to fight as try to recover what I have lost.” Team Kenya coach Peter Wachira has warned Kenyans against complacency.