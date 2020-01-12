Kenyans post mixed results in Dar tourney

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenya’s Ruinclife Ominde on Sunday fell to Indossi Isaka of Tanzania in two torturous sets of 7-5, 6-3 in the quarter finals of team event at the ongoing East Africa Tennis Championship at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam.

Ominde’s compatriot Liberty Kibue suffered the same fate at the hands of Tanzania’s Rashid Ramadhani losing 6-0, 6-2 in the second singles match, before the Kenyan duo got their first win in the doubles beating the hosts 6-1, 6-1 to record a 2-1 loss in the boys' 14 and under category.

In the girls' 14 and Under, Kenya dominated the courts with Faith Urasa schooling her Tanzanian opponent Nasha Singo in two straight sets of 6-0, 6-1.

Singo’s teammate Naitoti Singo was treated to a similar defeat (6-0, 6-3) by Kenya’s Melissa Mwakha.

The Kenyan pair later picked up their third win in the doubles beating the Singo siblings 6-4, 6-0 to secure a 3-0 win.

In other girls' 14 and Under matches, Burundi saw off Comoros 3-0. Ines Irakoze and Zaituni Akeza tormented Nayra Moustafa and Moinafatma Mahmoud of Comoros recording a 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2 in the singles, before wrapping up the doubles with 6-3, 6-0 win.

In other contests, both Uganda and Rwanda recorded 3-0 victories over both Eritrea and Seychelles in the same age group.

In the boys' 14 and Under, Burundi secured a 3-0 victory over Seychelles with the Allan Gatoto and Abdoulshakur Malick pair outclassing both Mikael Gomme and Matteo Lavigne of Seychelles beating them 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1 respectively in the singles, and 6-0, 6-2 in the doubles.

However, Uganda who started their first match on a high with Saidi Misa Kato thrashing Rwanda’s Fabrice Niyonkuru in three impressive sets of 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, ended up with a 2-1 loss after Allan Otto lost 6-1, 6-0 to Rwanda’s Junior Hakizumwani and later added to their sorrows by losing 6-1, 6-0 to the Rwandese pair in the boys 14 and Under.