Kenyans post mixed results in Dar

Kenya recorded mixed results in individual junior category and team events on Tuesday to compound the team’s poor run in East Africa Tennis Championship held at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya played in Pool ‘A’ of the tournament alongside hosts Tanzania, Burundi and Comoros while Pool ‘B’ the 10-day tournament hosted by the Tanzania Tennis Federation had Rwanda, Seychelles, Uganda and Eritrea.

In comparison to last year when Kenya dominated the championship except in the boys’ 14 and under category, Kenyans were humiliated in most of their matches in the individual and team contests.

In the girls’ 16 and under category, Kenya took first place with two points after outclassing Uganda 2-0 and Tanzania 3-0 in the final of team event. Kenya finished one point ahead of Uganda and two ahead of the hosts in in the age-group contest.

Similar results were posted by Kenya’s 14 and under team, the country returning an impressive 3-0 victory against Tanzania, Burundi and Comoros to bring the team’s tally to three points.

Tanzania finished second with two points, one point ahead of Burundi and two ahead of Comoros in girls’ 14 and under category in Pool ‘B.’