Kenyans post mixed results in East Africa Championships

Kenyan youngsters registered mixed results on Wednesday in the East African Tennis Championships at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam.

The Kenyans dominated last year's event, winning all the categories apart from the boys 14 and under.

Kenya's Raymond Oduor beat Eritrea's Uqbay Awet in straight sets of 6-2, 6-2 moments after compatriot Edmond Ogega had fallen 6-7(7), 6-4 to his Burundian opponent Gatoto Akbar in the boys under 16 semi-finals category.

Brandon Isami secured the second win for Kenya in the Under 16 boys individual category after beating Mohammed Antoissi of Comoros 6-1, 6-0 at the same venue.

In the boys under 14, Ruincliffe Ominde of Kenya beat his teammate Liberty Baraka 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 while Wechuli Gilbert lost 6-4, 7-6(5) to Tanzania's Ndossi Isaka.

Melissa Mwakha beat Singo Naitoti of Tanzania 6-3, 6-2 in the girls' Under 14, while Kenya's Urasa Faith lost 6-0, 6-4 to Nashimwe Corine of Rwanda. Kenya's Oresha Mercyline lost 6-0, 6-4 to Tuyishima Rama of Rwanda.

OKUTOYI PREVAILS

In the girls under 16, Angela Okutoyi beat Arielle Horprestch of the Seychelles while Roselida Aumwa lost 6-3, 7-6(1) to Alicia Owegi of Kenya.