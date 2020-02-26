alexa Maria Sharapova factfile - Daily Nation
Maria Sharapova factfile

Wednesday February 26 2020

Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates after victory over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne early January 17, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL CROCK |

Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates after victory over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in their women's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne early January 17, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL CROCK |  AFP

AFP
By AFP
Factfile on five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, who announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday:

Name: Maria Sharapova

Residence: Bradenton, Florida, USA

Date of Birth: April 19, 1987 (age 32)

Birthplace: Nyagan, Russia

Height: 6' 2" (1.88m)

Weight: 130 lbs. (59kg)

Plays: Right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Turned pro on April 19, 2001

Career earnings: $38,777,962

Official website: www.mariasharapova.com

Twitter: @MariaSharapova

Career details:

WTA singles titles: 36

WTA doubles titles: 3

Grand Slam singles titles: Australian Open (2008); French Open (2012, 2014); Wimbledon (2004); US Open (2006)

WTA Championships title: 2004

Fed Cup: 2008

Olympics: Silver medal, London 2012

Highest ranking: 1 (spent 21 weeks as world number one)

Current ranking: 373

Win/Loss: Singles 645/171

Coaches: Yuri Sharapov (early career); Michael Joyce (2008-10), Thomas Hogstedt (2010-13 and 2018-2019), Jimmy Connors (2013), Sven Groeneveld (2013-2018), Riccardo Piatti (2019-2020)

