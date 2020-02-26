Maria Sharapova factfile
Wednesday February 26 2020
Factfile on five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, who announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday:
Name: Maria Sharapova
Residence: Bradenton, Florida, USA
Date of Birth: April 19, 1987 (age 32)
Birthplace: Nyagan, Russia
Height: 6' 2" (1.88m)
Weight: 130 lbs. (59kg)
Plays: Right-handed (two-handed backhand)
Turned pro on April 19, 2001
Career earnings: $38,777,962
Official website: www.mariasharapova.com
Twitter: @MariaSharapova
Career details:
WTA singles titles: 36
WTA doubles titles: 3
Grand Slam singles titles: Australian Open (2008); French Open (2012, 2014); Wimbledon (2004); US Open (2006)
WTA Championships title: 2004
Fed Cup: 2008
Olympics: Silver medal, London 2012
Highest ranking: 1 (spent 21 weeks as world number one)
Current ranking: 373
Win/Loss: Singles 645/171
Coaches: Yuri Sharapov (early career); Michael Joyce (2008-10), Thomas Hogstedt (2010-13 and 2018-2019), Jimmy Connors (2013), Sven Groeneveld (2013-2018), Riccardo Piatti (2019-2020)