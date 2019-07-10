  1. Home
Nadal to face Federer in Wimbledon semi-finals

Wednesday July 10 2019

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating US player Sam Querrey during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2019. PHOTO | STANSALL |

AFP
By AFP
LONDON

Rafael Nadal will play great rival Roger Federer in a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final after beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face Federer at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic 2008 final.

Nadal's victory also keeps alive his hopes of emulating Bjorn Borg in winning the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back three times.

With Roberto Bautista Agut also reaching the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday it is the first time two Spaniards have reached the last four of the tournament.

