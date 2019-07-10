Nadal to face Federer in Wimbledon semi-finals

By AFP

LONDON

Rafael Nadal will play great rival Roger Federer in a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final after beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face Federer at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic 2008 final.

Nadal's victory also keeps alive his hopes of emulating Bjorn Borg in winning the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back three times.