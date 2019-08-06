Resilient Kenyans book second round slots

Nkatha said that now that she is relaxed, she now knows how to go into the second round

Sokovic, who is ranked 989 in the world, stunned third-seeded Snehal Mane (854) from India 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0 on Tuesday to also reach the second round

Nkatha, 20, is set to meet the winner between fourth-seeded Lexie Stevens from the Netherlands and Indian’s Prasad Manju in the second round

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Kenyans Judith Nkatha and Faith Nyabera weathered strong challenges to win their matches in split sets and reach the second round of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Women's Tour at Peponi School, Kiambu on Tuesday.

Nkatha rallied from one set down to stop Gabonese Manuella Maria Lisa Nyonda 5-7, 6-2 and 6-3 while Nyabera withstood a stormy second set to edge out Gowda Vibhasree from India 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 and advance.

Nkatha, 20, is set to meet the winner between fourth-seeded Lexie Stevens from the Netherlands and Indian’s Prasad Manju in the second round. Stevens and Maju face off on Wednesday in the first round.

Nyabera, 19, will meet Serbian Nevena Sokovic in the second round. Sokovic, who is ranked 989 in the world, stunned third-seeded Snehal Mane (854) from India 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0 on Tuesday to also reach the second round.

In other matches, top-seeded Mahak Jain (577) from India bundled out Paulina Jastrzebska from Poland in straight sets of 6-0, 6-2 to reach the second round alongside Sariaka Radiloff from France who stopped India’s Niditra Rajmohan 6-4, 6-3.

The first set was a see-saw where Nkatha struggled to put in her serves with Nyonda's backhand stabs wearing her out.

Nevertheless, Nkatha broke Nyonda'a serve to lead 2-1 before the Gabonese also broke hers to level before serving to take the lead with 3-2. They were all square at 4-4 and 5-5 before Nyonda served and broke Nkatha's serve to claim the set 7-5.

Slowly, Nthaka discovered Nyonda's weak returns at forehand, which she capitalised on to take the lead 3-1 and 4-2 and would break Nyonda's serve before serving for the second set victory 6-2.

Nkatha's game plan remained the same in the decisive set to unleash wide crosses to tie the set at 2-2 before she went ahead 4-2 after finishing off some swift rallies. Nyonda served to inch closer 4-3 but the Kenyan proved sublime with her diagonal crosses to serve and bring the score at 5-3 before breaking Nyonda's serve in flawless fashion to win 6-3.

"The first set was tense and tight and Nyonda was accurate in her deliveries. She made me commit errors even without any meaningful attack," said Nkatha. "I had to contain my temper and ensure that I remained focused and patient.”

Nkatha said that she is now relaxed and knows how to go into the second round. "There is always pressure in the first match and that is gone,” said Nkatha.

Nyonda acknowledged defeat and rued short shots, a weak forehand and many double faults in the last two sets. "I need to polish that moving into the second tournament next week," said Nyonda.

Nyabera took control of the first set to place more balls in but that changed in the second set where she reduced her attacks with her first serve also taking a hit.