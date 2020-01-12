alexa Serena donates Sh 4.3 million to Australia fire victims - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis

Serena donates Sh 4.3 million to Australia fire victims

Sunday January 12 2020

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic in Auckland on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | MICHAEL BRADLEY |

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic in Auckland on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | MICHAEL BRADLEY |  AFP

In Summary

  • In addition to donating her winner's cheque, Williams has also signed the dress she wore in the first round in Auckland and put it up for auction to raise funds for the Australian appeal.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

WELLINGTON

An emotional Serena Williams donated her US$43,000 (Sh4.3 million) winner's cheque from the WTA Auckland Classic to the Australian bushfire relief fund on Sunday.

It was the 38-year-old Williams first tournament victory in three years, but she tempered celebrations by saying her thoughts were with Australians.

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and... animals and people that have lost their homes."

In addition to donating her winner's cheque, Williams has also signed the dress she wore in the first round in Auckland and put it up for auction to raise funds for the Australian appeal.

Advertisement