Serena donates Sh 4.3 million to Australia fire victims

By AFP

WELLINGTON

An emotional Serena Williams donated her US$43,000 (Sh4.3 million) winner's cheque from the WTA Auckland Classic to the Australian bushfire relief fund on Sunday.

It was the 38-year-old Williams first tournament victory in three years, but she tempered celebrations by saying her thoughts were with Australians.

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and... animals and people that have lost their homes."