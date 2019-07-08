Serena eases into Wimbledon quarter-finals

By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams coasted into the quarter-finals on Monday beating Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

The path for the 37-year-old American of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles appears significantly easier.

Her quarter-final opponent on Tuesday will be Alison Riske who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday.

Williams, whose clay court season was affected by a knee injury, said the hunger for the game and for victory is as strong as ever.

"I always get excited," said Williams after her victory which put her into a 14th Wimbledon quarter-final.

"I'm a really pumped player. That's my personality. Of course I still I want it or else I wouldn't be here."

Williams has teamed up with another former world number one Andy Murray in the mixed doubles to accrue more matches and she said that the more she played she more she was finding her rhythm.

"I definitely had more matches this week than the past five months, so yikes!" said Williams.

"It definitely is good, I know that I can play and now that I'm feeling better physically, I almost feel a relief more than anything.

"Finally I can play tennis."

Williams, who won her first match with Murray on Saturday, said she will not be taking Riske for granted.

"Last time I faced a fellow American, I lost," she said in reference to her loss to Sofia Kenin at Roland Garros

"She's great on the grass and took out the number one player in the world who's just won a grass court tournament (Barty won in Birmingham)."

Zhang Shuai became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2013 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

World number 50 Zhang defeated Ukraine teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.