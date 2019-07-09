  1. Home
Serena fined Sh1.2 million for Wimbledon court damage

Tuesday July 9 2019

US player Serena Williams gestures after a point against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their women's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2019. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK |  AFP

LONDON

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined Sh1.2million ($10,000) for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

"The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain's Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

