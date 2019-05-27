Serena unveils new Roland Garros outfit

By AFP

PARIS

One year after her 'Black Panther' catsuit caused controversy, Serena Williams returned to Roland Garros on Monday, dressed in a zebra-striped cape emblazoned with the words 'mother, champion, queen, goddess'.

The 37-year-old American wore the Nike-backed black-and-white cape as she arrived on Court Philippe Chatrier for her opening match against Vitalia Diatchenko.

The legend of 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' was written in French in a nod to her hosts.

Once the cape was removed, Williams revealed a black and white zebra-stripe print dress.

Williams fell foul of Roland Garros last year with her one-piece black outfit which she said she needed to wear to boost her circulation.

She had suffered blood clots when she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.