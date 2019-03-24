Serena withdraws from Miami Open with knee injury

By AFP

MIAMI

Serena Williams withdrew from the WTA and ATP Masters Miami Open on Saturday with a left knee injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal comes a day after she beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in three sets to reach the third round.

"I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a left knee injury," said Williams, an eight-time winner in Miami who has completed just seven matches this year.

The 37-year-old superstar, now ranked 10th in the world, appeared to be moving freely against Peterson, but said she needed to play better than she did in a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win.

She was next scheduled to face 18th-seeded Wang Qiang, who advances to the fourth round by walkover.

Williams fell in a three-set battle with Czech Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January.