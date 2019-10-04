Tennis Kenya sweating over Davis Cup preparations

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Tennis Kenya President James Kenani has said that Kenya will have to strategise well if they are to beat Indonesia in Euro/Africa Group III Davis Cup promotional playoffs next year in Jakarta.

Kenani said they will move into action immediately after the draw that was done on Thursdays with the country being handed the Far East country.

Kenani said they will work with Kenya Davis Cup team non-playing captain Rosemary Owino to come up with a budget proposal and a clear list of the team to represent the country.

The winner between Kenya and Indonesia in the duel that will be played from March 6 to 7 will go on to compete in Group II proper alongside the nations that will have lost in Group I playoffs.

“We also want to know the surface that we shall be playing on in Jakarta so as to identify a suitable place where the team will train,” said Kenani adding that they will also require support from the government that played a big role when the team performed well in Group III.

The Ministry of Sports supported Tennis Kenya to have the team prepare in Spain for two-and-a-half months ahead of the Group III Championship in Nairobi.

Kenya reached Davis Cup Euro/Africa Group II play-offs when Ibrahim Kibet and Ismael Changawa dismissed their opponents from Mozambique in straight sets to win their singles matches last month.

Owino noted that it will be interesting to play Indonesia whom they will be facing for the first time.

“We shall review clips from their previous performances to get to understand their strengths and weaknesses,” said Owino.