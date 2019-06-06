US teenager shocks defending champion at French Open

By BBC SPORT

American teenager Amanda Anisimova has reached the semi-finals of the French Open with a straight sets win over defending champion Simona Halep.

Romanian third seed Halep, 27, lost 6-2 6-4 to the unseeded 17-year-old.

Anisimova had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year but is yet to drop a set on the way to her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The world number 51 will face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty, who beat American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5.

As well as winning her solitary Grand Slam title in Paris, former world number one Halep, 27, was runner-up at this tournament in 2017 and 2014.

But her defeat means there are no Grand Slam champions left in the women's draw.