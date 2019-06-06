US teenager shocks defending champion at French Open
American teenager Amanda Anisimova has reached the semi-finals of the French Open with a straight sets win over defending champion Simona Halep.
Romanian third seed Halep, 27, lost 6-2 6-4 to the unseeded 17-year-old.
Anisimova had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year but is yet to drop a set on the way to her first Grand Slam semi-final.
The world number 51 will face Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty, who beat American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5.
As well as winning her solitary Grand Slam title in Paris, former world number one Halep, 27, was runner-up at this tournament in 2017 and 2014.
But her defeat means there are no Grand Slam champions left in the women's draw.
In fact Anisimova, who is coached by her father Konstantin, is one of two teenagers in the last four as Czech 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova will face Britain's Johanna Konta in Friday's semi-final.