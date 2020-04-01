alexa Wimbledon cancelled for first time since World War II - Daily Nation
Wimbledon cancelled for first time since World War II

Wednesday April 1 2020

Romania's Simona Halep poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after beating US player Serena Williams during their women's singles final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2019. PHOTO | BEN CURTIS |  AFP

In Summary

  • Federer and Serena will be nearly 40 by the time of the 2021 championships and Venus will be 41.
  • Serena, beaten in last year's final by Halep, is stuck on 23 Grand Slam singles titles - agonisingly one away from equalling Margaret Court's record.
  • The conditions required to play on grass in England mean a postponement is impractical and a date later in the summer or early autumn would mean much shorter evenings.
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Wimbledon chiefs on Wednesday cancelled the Grand Slam tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar.

"It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the committee of management of the Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," the organisers said in a statement.

The cancellation of the only grasscourt Grand Slam tournament leaves the tennis season in disarray.

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said the decision had not been taken lightly.

"It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by world wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year's Championships."

The decision also prompted the ATP and WTA to cancel the grasscourt swing in the build-up to Wimbledon meaning the tennis season will not now recommence until July 13 at the earliest.

