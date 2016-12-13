Kalonzo, allies push for unity

By JOHN NJAGI

The National Super Alliance on Tuesday took a step closer to becoming a reality after Opposition bigwigs shared a podium at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, during the Wiper Party’s National Delegates’ Conference.

Although three top opposition leaders, ODM’s Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress chief Musalia Mudavadi said they would go to the 2017 election united, they steered clear of who among them would be the alliance flag bearer.

The alliance, which also brings together Ford Kenya and its leader, Mr Moses Wetang’ula, is presenting the most credible challenge to Jubilee’s quest for re-election in the August poll. Mr Wetang’ula, who was absent, was represented by the deputy party leader, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Tuesday was Mr Musyoka’s big day as he was declared the presidential candidate for the Wiper Party. ODM has already endorsed Mr Odinga, while the ANC has thrown its weight behind Mr Mudavadi.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Musyoka asked his counterparts to back him for the coalition ticket to face President Kenyatta on August 8, next year. President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have already indicated that they will be seeking a fresh mandate.

In his Jamhuri Day speech a day earlier, the President said he would concede defeat if voters choose a new leader. He also challenged other leaders to accept the outcome of the elections or challenge them through the laid-out legal processes.

JOINT OPPOSITION CANDIDATE

Making a case to be considered as the joint Opposition candidate, Mr Musyoka said: “I sacrificed the presidency in 2002 and supported (Mwai) Kibaki.

I am not saying that I cannot sacrifice more but you cannot stop what has been purposed. Kenya needs real change and I am the face of that change.”

Mr Musyoka said he was the most acceptable candidate among his colleagues and asked them to be selfless and pick a leader who can beat Jubilee in 2017. He pledged to create unity and end tribalism within his first six months in office.

The Wiper NDC at the Kasarani Gymnasium was attended by more than 20 MPs and Governors Evans Kidero (Nairobi) and Julius Malombe (Kitui). Mr Musyoka, Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi used the occasion to hit out at the leadership of the Jubilee coalition, saying it was marked by rising corruption, impunity and a reversal of key economic indicators.

Mr Odinga, said the Jubilee government was led by the desire for money. According to him, that was why Jubilee leaders had tried to woo him with money to resign from politics. He said Opposition leaders had been denied access to VIP sections of the airports and use of the country’s foreign missions, so that they could succumb and “go to Jubilee begging”.

He likened the Jubilee leadership to Satan, who caused tribulations in the life of Job in the Bible. Although Job had lost everything, including “oxen, sheep and even sons” he did not give in to the evil one.

DISRUPT ELECTIONS

“When I read the first chapter of Job, I saw the character of Satan and saw it was much like that of Jubilee,” he said.

They also criticised President Kenyatta’s claim during his Jamhuri Day speech that foreigners were planning to disrupt next year’s elections by channelling money through NGOs. Mr Odinga said the accusations were imaginary.

He also dismissed the President’s advice to leaders that they should head to courts in case they feel aggrieved with the August 8, 2017 election results.

He said all that was required of the Jubilee leadership was to ensure the poll is “free, fair, transparent and credible” and there will be no need to worry about foreigners or even go to court.

Mr Mudavadi, whose idea it was to form the super alliance, said if the opposition wants to win the next elections and wrest leadership from Jubilee, its leaders must unite. Tuesday’s meeting signified the work ahead to ensure a strong team was in place when elections come.

He also repeated the rallying call at the conference.

“Kalonzo nasa hao wajamaa; nasa wote; usibakishe hata mmoja. Nasa wote (Kalonzo outwit all those people; outwit all of them; do not leave out any one of them. Outwit them all),” he said.

Dr Khalwale cautioned the leaders against being divided by Jubilee, saying the easy part was uniting, but the difficult job was staying united and fending off any attempts by their rivals break their unity by wooing one of them to their side.

Mr Hassan Omar, the Wiper Party Secretary-General, said the meeting had resolved to forward Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s name to the Registrar of Political Parties, to have him removed from the Wiper Party membership list, for deserting the party.