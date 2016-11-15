It was not clear why the principal was also suspended but education officers were suspecting that he could have colluded with the supervisor to get access to the Geography exam earlier.

He told a team led by County Commissioner Kula Hache that he had gone to the office to get a razorblade and on returning, he accidentally opened the Geography pouch.

When confronted to explain why he had done so, Mr Ochenge said he had confused the exams.

By ELGAR MACHUKA

More by this Author

A principal and a supervisor in a Kisii school have been suspended after opening the wrong exam on Tuesday morning.

St Charles Lwanga Gesero Mixed Secondary School principal Felix Nyaigoti was asked to step aside alongside the school's KCSE exam supervisor Peter Ochenge.

Mr Ochenge was said to have opened the Geography paper, slated for Tuesday afternoon, instead of the Kiswahili Fasihi one, which was supposed to be administered in the morning.

Education officials have launched investigations into incident that could have jeopardised the integrity of the tests that determine candidates' career choices.

HE 'CONFUSED'

When confronted to explain why he had opened the Geography paper, Mr Ochenge said he had confused the exams.

He told a team led by Kisii County Commissioner Kula Hache that he had gone to the office to get a razorblade and on returning, he accidentally opened the Geography pouch.

It was not clear why the principal was also suspended but education officers were suspecting that he could have colluded with the supervisor to get access to the Geography exam early.

Ms Hache confirmed the 8am incident, saying the county criminal investigation officer Justus Burudi had launched investigations into the matter to determine whether it was accidental or intentional.

DCI PROBE

"We are not taking the matter lightly and that's why Mr Burudi has taken over the matter," said Ms Hache.

She said any further disciplinary action would be taken by relevant education bodies once investigations are concluded.

Regional Education Coordinator Richard Chepkawai said the suspension and replacement was in accordance with exam regulations.

The Geography paper, he said, was resealed in the presence of all education officials who had been called to the school.

RESEALED

"The paper had not been taken out of the official envelope though the seal had been broken. We then decided to reseal it in a brown envelope," he said.

Kisii South Knut Vice Chairman Beatrice Mauti called for through investigations before any disciplinary action is taken on the two.

The incident comes a day after some of the Tuesday exam papers were delivered to a Kisumu collection centre in a box with a gaping hole.