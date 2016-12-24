The contentious laws and regulations should be referred back to The Joint Select Committee led by Senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), he said.

In a press conference in Nairobi, KNCHR Vice Chair George Morara called for a bipartisan approach to end the stalemate.

By WANDERI KAMAU

The national human rights defender has joined calls to President Kenyatta not to approve changes to election laws passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on Saturday warned that signing the controversial Elections (Amendment) Bill was likely to "plunge the country into unnecessary political tension.”

Assenting to the Bill, the commission said, would set a bad precedent and roll back the electoral reforms that Kenya has recorded over the years.

SENATE SITTING

“Our wish is to see peace prevails as the country heads towards the 2017 General Election. We urge the inclusion of all the stakeholders in resolving the standoff in the controversial law,” said Mr Morara.

The rights agency urged Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro to postpone discussion of the amended Bill on Wednesday, December 28, until consensus is found.

On Thursday, the House made changes to Elections (Amendment) Act 2016 to allow for alternative voter identification and results transmission should the electronic system fail.

MPs also voted to suspend the implementation of the Elections Campaign Financing Act until after the 2017 elections, effectively giving a leeway for politicians to enjoy limitless spending during next elections.

NATIONAL PROTESTS

Cord has threatened to stage nationwide demos from January 4 to protest the changes, which they say were “bulldozed by Jubilee.”

The coalition’s co-principal Raila Odinga said they would not accept the amendments, which he claimed were part of Jubilee's plot to rig the elections.

Pressure has been mounting on President Kenyatta not to approve the changes made to the laws by a Jubilee-dominated House after Cord MPs walked out of the Thursday special sitting in protest.