The anti-corruption agency on Thursday grilled Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu on loss of funds in his ministry.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations that there was double payment for goods and the money cannot be accounted for.

The allegations pointing to a loss of Sh5 billion are contained in an internal audit report that has been discredited by the ministry.

SH3 BILLION

Mr Mailu told reporters outside the Integrity Centre that he had given detectives all the requested information and that he was waiting for the outcome of investigation.

The CS, who appeared before the commission shortly after 9am and left a few minutes to 2pm, said he responded to all the questions.

He had been summoned by the commission to give his side of the story on the alleged theft of over Sh5 billion from his ministry, according to an internal audit report.

The ministry recently said the amount whose expenditure could not be explained was Sh3 billion.

GIVEN DOCUMENTS

The minister said he had also given the detectives documents which they could interrogate to get answers.

“They went through all the issues they wanted, I provided them with answers where I could,” Mr Mailu said.

The EACC has been grilling a number of key officials in the ministry who might have been involved in the transactions that led to the scandal.

Already, the head of internal audit, the head of accounts and the Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri have been interrogated.