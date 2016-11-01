By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

This year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams started smoothly on Tuesday morning.

Distribution of examination materials across the county began in the wee hours.

Head teachers and security officers thronged various collection points to pick up the day's papers — Mathematics, English Language and English Composition.

NO CLIPBOARDS

Some 952,472 candidates are sitting this year's tests and, for the first time, they will not be allowed to enter exam rooms with geometrical sets and clipboards.

In Vihiga County, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i witnessed the collection of papers by headteachers at the Emuhaya Sub-County offices in Luanda.

Invigilators frisk candidates sitting the exam behind bars at Naivasha Maximum Security Prison. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Dr Matiang’i arrived in the county at 5.30am and proceeded to various examination centres, where he conducted spot checks on the administration of the tests.

The minister said security had been beefed up at examination centres countrywide.

Candidates write the papers at Opondo Primary School in Rachuonyi South, Homa Bay County. PHOTOS | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

He said the ministry would ensure the smooth running of the examination that ends on Thursday.

In Uasin Gishu, Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia presided over the release of papers at the Eldoret East Sub-County headquarters while Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang was at the Kilifi Huduma Centre.

Nakuru East Sub-County Director of Education Clarice Mwita and a county education officer after dispatching the exams at the Nakuru County headquarters. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Meru, by 5.45am, security teams had visited district headquarters to supervise the distribution of exam materials.

Meru County Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga told Nation.co.ke by phone that the exercise had begun without any hitches.

A candidate writes the exam at Maralal Primary School. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"I am at Urru Primary School in Tigania West constituency. We are up and running," Mr Nyagwanga said.

Other members of the county security committee, he added, were also supervising the exercise.

Supervisors counter-check the number of exam papers before issuing them to candidates at Maralal Primary School. PHOTO | GODFREY OUNDOH | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

"The Meru Police Commander is overseeing the entire process in schools in Tigania West," Mr Nyagwanga said.

Imenti Central Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Mwaura said it was unlikely that there would be any leakages because of stringent security measures that have been put in place.

Candidates wait for the Maths paper at Aga Khan Primary School in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"This is just a precaution to students and parents that they should volunteer any reports to us so that we take appropriate action," he said.

He observed that this year's examinations would be different from previous ones when irregularities marred the assessment that enables candidates to join secondary schools.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang hands over papers to a teacher outside Huduma Centre offices in Kilifi Town. PHOTO | KAZUNGU SAMUEL | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

He warned candidates, parents and teachers against falling prey to fraudsters selling fake examination papers.

Mr Mwaura said the government had taken all steps necessary to ensure the smooth running, integrity and credibility of the tests.

A supervisor frisks candidates at Opondo Primary School in Rachuonyi South, Homa Bay County. PHOTOS | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

"We have sealed all loopholes. I am asking parents to encourage their children to be honest," Mr Mwaura said.

In Wajir County, security personnel arrived at the collection centres at 4am.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia oversees the distribution of Maths examination papers at Testimony School in Eldoret Town. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Wajir South Deputy County commissioner Felix Kisalu said police escorting the papers to schools in Diff, which borders Somalia, were backed up by armoured vehicles and security personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces. Wajir South Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said exam materials were delivered to centres in all eight sub-counties on time.

“This is the most guarded examination that I have ever seen. This time no stone has been left unturned,” he said.

Meru Primary School KCPE candidates wait for the Maths paper. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Marsabit County, North Horr Deputy County Commissioner Job Kemey said all school heads had collected papers on time.

He said despite the vastness of the area, prior transport arrangements had been done to ensure headteachers picked up the materials from sub-county headquarters early.

An invigilator frisks candidates at Opondo Primary School ahead of their Maths paper in Rachuonyi South, Homa Bay County. PHOTOS | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Loiyangalani Sub-County, Illeret Ward Administrator Koriye Koriye said headteachers spent the night near the sub-county headquarters to beat the 8am start-time deadline imposed by Dr Matiang'i.

In Nakuru, an inmate scheduled to sit the exams at Naivasha Maximum Security Prison chickened out a few minutes before the Maths test started.

Isiolo Director of Education Njue Karate distributes KCPE papers to headteachers at the Isiolo Sub-County headquarters. PHOTO | VIVIAN JEBET | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

He was among 55 others from the penal institution tackling the tests, but he took off before reaching the examination room.

Warders engaged in a frantic search for him but the inmate remained elusive, with the examination getting under way moments later.

Candidates at Chuka Township Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County write their Maths paper. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU |NATION MEDIA GROUP.

In Narok County, a 13-year-old girl, who delivered this morning, wrote her Maths paper at Narok Referral Hospital's private maternity wing.

Another candidate at Esupetai Primary School is under the custody of his headteacher after he was beaten up by his father on Monday evening allegedly to force him to abandon the exams.

Administration Police officers guard a container with examination papers at the Isiolo Sub-County headquarters. PHOTO | VIVIAN JEBET |NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Baringo, the Maths paper failed to start on time at three exam centres due to lack of four-wheel-drive vehicles to ferry papers to areas with rough terrain.

The centres that experienced delays were Kituro and Kamwen in Baringo Central Sub-County but County Director of Education Felix Muindi Felix said arrangements had been made to ensure that all candidates sit the tests.

MORE GIRLS

In Makueni, more girls than boys are sitting for the exams.

Out of the county's 29,082 candidates, 17,499 are girls, County Director of Education Anne Kiilu said.

She told Nation.co.ke that headteachers from the county's 926 centres had collected exam papers.

NO CANDIDATES

In Isiolo County, Garba Tulla Deputy Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto said schools in crime hotspots of Eldera, Belgesh and Tana do not have candidates.

More than 200 officers comprising of Regular, Administration Police and Kenya Prison will guard the exam centres.

“Luckily we haven’t witnessed insecurity issues of late but we are prepared in case of anything although all the examination centres are located along the road,” Merti Deputy County Commissioner Julius Maiyo said.

AMPLE TIME

And in Tharaka-Nithi, head teachers complained of lacking ample time with their candidates before examinations started.

“We appreciate being involved in picking up and returning examination papers but the morning hours used to be very crucial in ensuring that our candidates are well prepared and encouraged,” said Ms Hellen Njeri, the head teacher Chuka Township Primary School.

County Commissioner Florence Amoit assured supervisors, teachers and students of enough security during the exam period.

METAL BOXES

As a break from the past, when supervisors collected examination papers, the mandate was bestowed on headteachers.

Similarly, examination papers are being stored in metal containers at sub-county headquarters and not in police armouries as was the case in the past.

The boxes will be under 24-hour police surveillance.