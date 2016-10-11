By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Kenya and South Africa on Tuesday signed agreements which will see the two top African economies cooperate in trade, investment, defence and security.

On the second day of a three-day State visit by President Jacob Zuma to Kenya, the two nations agreed to further discuss requests for the relaxation of rules on visas for Kenyans visiting South Africa.

South Africa has shown a new intention of venturing into Kenya, with the signing of deals in defence and security cooperation and investments, against a backdrop of persistent protests from Kenyans against Pretoria’s tough visa rules.

On Tuesday President Uhuru Kenyatta and his guest entered four MoUs and two bilateral agreements that could improve relations between the two countries.

They signed an agreement on defence cooperation, which the leaders said would help define their working relations in combating security threats in the region.

“These agreements are aimed at enhancing regional and continental security which are a prerequisite for development,” Mr Kenyatta told a joint press briefing at State House, Nairobi.

“The cooperation between Kenya and South Africa is largely related to sharing intelligence, identifying sources of funding for terrorists, enhancing counter terrorism activities, and how we can partner both in training and in exchanging experiences,” added the President.

In the defence agreement, South Africa could become Kenya’s source of equipment, especially armoured cars. Pretoria will also support the work of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) of which the Kenya Defence Forces are an integral part.

In the deal, South Africa could also benefit the region with its military training facilities.

FREE VISAS ON ARRIVAL

South Africa also showed interest in being part of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, after the countries agreed to start negotiations on how South African investors can join the projects.

Officially launched in 2012 by leaders of Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia, the project, initially estimated to cost Sh3 trillion, is to include a sea port at Lamu, a railway line, pipeline, airports and roads running between Lamu, Addis Ababa and Juba.

On visa rules, President Kenyatta asked South Africa to allow Kenyans free visas on arrival.

“In our view, there is no reason why both our governments cannot agree on exemptions of visas for each other’s citizens. I believe that such an action will go a long way in allowing our people to get to know one another and to be able to work together for mutual benefit,” he said.

But President Zuma remained non-committal and instead asked the two foreign ministers to continue with negotiations on the matter.

“You know that both countries; South Africa and Kenya have a lot of foreigners touring these two countries, some of whom could use that possibility for not so good reasons. Those are matters that have to be looked at as we move forward,” said President Zuma.

“We must find solutions to those issues. The matter is receiving attention,” he added.