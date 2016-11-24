By DAVE OPIYO

President Kenyatta has slammed the Opposition for always criticising government projects.

Speaking in Kanduyi en route to Kibabii University in Bungoma, where he is expected to preside over the institution's inaugural graduation ceremony, the President asked the opposition to give the Jubilee administration time to work for Kenyans.

"They were once in leadership positions in the country, what did they do for Kenyans?... We are reviving Pan Paper factory... and constructed several roads in the country... these people should let us work," he said.

TRIBAL POLITICS

"There are people who don't see anything good in this country... We will develop this country equally without discrimination."

The President further called on Kenyans to stop tribal politics and unite.

"We cannot develop our country through confrontation... this can only be achieved through unity and cooperation," he said.

The Opposition, led by Raila Odinga, has accused Mr Kenyatta of presiding over massive looting of public resources through mega projects such the standard gauge railway and the National Youth Service.

The government has also been accused of losing billions of shillings in the Health ministry and from the Eurobond, claims it denies.

Mr Kenyatta is later on expected to tour Pan Paper Mills in Webuye ahead of its reopening next month.

He is accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Education), Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Judy Wakhungu (Environment) and other leaders from the region.