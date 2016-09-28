By BRIAN MOSETI

Embattled Moi University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro has spoken out, calling for support from all Kenyans "to enable the university move forward.”

Prof Ayiro, who was appointed last week, has faced opposition by a section of leaders in Uasin Gishu County, who termed him an “outsider.”

On Wednesday, he played down ongoing tensions in the region saying "all is well in Eldoret."