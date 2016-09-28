Moi University acting VC speaks out over appointment row
Embattled Moi University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro has spoken out, calling for support from all Kenyans "to enable the university move forward.”
Prof Ayiro, who was appointed last week, has faced opposition by a section of leaders in Uasin Gishu County, who termed him an “outsider.”
On Wednesday, he played down ongoing tensions in the region saying "all is well in Eldoret."
Prof Ayiro was speaking in Nairobi during the launch forum of new technical rules for the design of buildings and civil engineering works organised by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.