The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rebels thrown out of the party Monday hit back, saying they are ready for by-elections.

On Monday, ODM's National Governing Council — the party’s second most powerful body — expelled 10 of its members that it said had betrayed the party by working with other parties, especially Jubilee Party.

The insurgents said they had done nothing wrong to warrant their expulsion, but were confident that their electorates will vote them back in.

“I will appeal the decision with the tribunal but if the tribunal still decides it; I am ready to go back to the people of Nakuru West on a Jubilee ticket and I’m sure I will win," Nakuru West MP Samwel Arama said.

Mathare MP Steven Kariuki said he was at a State House event when he got news of his expulsion.

“Kura iko kwa wananchi kwa ground (The votes are with the people). We have a lawyer who will advise on the next legal procedure but personally, I have no issue going back to the people for their vote,” Mr Kariuki said.

Mr Mwaura said ODM had reneged on a gentleman’s agreement that he had with party leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Mwaura wants to run as Ruiru MP in 2017.

“People are saying I am a good leader but they wouldn’t elect me on ODM. That is the political reality. I went and told the party leader of the reality of my politics and the President himself had asked me to join him,” Mr Mwaura added.

“If this is what makes people make such decisions, then I find it very awkward because when I decided, I did not find this proper gentlemanly politics.”

Others are Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, former ODM secretary-general Ababu Namwamba (Budalang'i), Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Kwale Woman Rep Zainab Chidzuga, Sirisia MP John Waluke and Viwandani (Nairobi) MCA Samwel Nyangwara.

The Political Parties Act says that a party whose member has resigned (by supporting another party or being part of formation of another) should notify the Registrar of Political Parties within seven days of such resignation.

The vote by the governing council on Sunday is deemed to have been a signature on the members’ resignation.

“Upon receiving the notification under sub-section (3), the registrar shall cause the name of such member to be removed from the membership list of that political party,” Section 3 (a) of the Act says.