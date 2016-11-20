By CELLESTINE OLILO

The national women's football team fell 3-1 to the Black Queens of Ghana in their opening match of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations at the Stade de Limbe in Cameroon on Sunday.

Esse Akida gave Kenya the lead with a stunning volley in the 23rd minute before second half goals from Suleman Samira, Elizabeth Addo, Boakye Portia ensured the Black Queens grab the three points to run out victors in the match.

Starlets, making their first ever appearance at the Women's Cup of Nations, found themselves on the back-foot early on as Ghana launched a tirade of attacks in the early spell of the match before Akida struck to give the Kenyans a shock lead. Akida's goal was Kenya's first ever goal at the Cup of Nations.

Starlets coach David Ouma started with the same line up that did duty and won 1-0 against Egypt in a friendly match on October 28, starting with Mary KInuthia, Akida and Christine Nafula upfront, while relying on the defensive quartet of Ann Aluoch, Dorcas Shikobe, Elizabeth Ambogo and Wendy Achieng at the back.

Akida and Ambogo were outstanding throughout the match, but it is Ghana's Addo who tormented the Starlets for 90 minutes.

Akida's goal acted as a stern wake up call for the Black Queens who have vast experience on the continental front but the Starlets held on to head to the break leading 1-0.

The Ghanaians levelled just five minutes into the second half through Samira Suleman's diving header that gave Starlets goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi no chance.

Ghana now began to play with more confidence going forward and added a second from a hotly contested penalty decision in the 70th minute.

Portia Boakye's cross hit Ann Aluoch’s hand outside the box, but Cameroonian referee Jeanne Ekoumou pointed to the spot despite protests from Starlets. Television replays showed the offence was committed outside the box.

Addo, who had been instrumental for the Queens throughout the game, stepped forward and converted the penalty to gift the West Africans the lead for the first time in the game.

The Ghanaians then extended their lead further in the first minute of added time through Boakye who beat Akinyi with a stunning shot from a free-kick to complete the comeback.

In the earlier match, defending champions Nigeria hammered Mali 6-0 to assume the Group B leadership. Ghana are second also with three points but with an inferior goal-difference.

Starlets will battle Mali while Ghana tackle Nigeria in their second matches on Wednesday at the same venue.