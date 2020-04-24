By WINNIE ATIENO

By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

With 79 cases, Mombasa County has the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country after Nairobi.

In the past three days, the coastal region has recorded a spike in infections, higher than Nairobi’s, with 12 cases reported Thursday alone.

The deadly virus continues to spread rapidly in the county even after the government imposed a lockdown, with the Health ministry singling out Nyali, Mvita and Kisauni as hotspots.

But it has emerged that the virus has been transmitted throughout the county, with many cases likely to be reported in the coming days.

But what is fuelling infections in the county that had been perceived as well prepared for the pandemic?

Health workers say poor use and disposal of face masks, lack of water and recklessness are to blame.

On the island, use of face masks, social distancing and handwashing have not been fully embraced by residents.

“In Old Town, the houses are closely built and if one is affected, the neighbour is in danger. Some people are not following safety protocols to combat the virus. I believe if we follow these safety measures well, we will minimise the spread,” health worker Hawaa Mohammed said.

CURFEW VIOLATION

Governor Hassan Joho has decried the “sheer irresponsibility and recklessness”, saying many residents still do not belief the disease is real.

He said Mombasa is now grappling with community transmission.

Mr Joho also linked the rapid spread of the virus to businesses that are still running operational, including the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

“KPA has over 7,000 employees and 23 are positive out of the 300 we have tested. These people live in our villages; they mingle with us,” he said recently when he opened a Covid-19 treatment centre at Technical University of Mombasa.

County leaders also attribute the surge in cases to intensified testing. Health executive Hazel Koitaba said the devolved unit has been conducting more than 100 tests a day since last week.

Speaking during a talk show on a local radio station, Ms Koitaba said: “The transmission is also happening in the workplace because when we test workmates of positive patients, we get one or two with the virus,” she said.

USE OF MASKS

It has also emerged that some residents have been breaching the dusk-dawn curfew and limits on movement. The violators have been using shortcuts and illegal routes to avoid arrest.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata recently said Mwakirunge is one of the areas posing a great challenge to the police because people are using alternative routes to beat the lockdown.

Residents interviewed by the Nation said matatus are still breaking rules imposed by the Transport ministry. “Some matatus still carry excess passengers,” said resident Nicole Joan.