By MAUREEN KAKAH

By COLLINS OMULO

Anti-Corruption High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi has issued an order barring the Nairobi County Assembly from vetting Governor Mike Sonko's deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda.

The embattled county boss had nominated Ms Mwenda in early January in a bid to avert paralysis at City Hall as he battles charges over misappropriation of more than Sh357 million.

Sonko had hoped that the Assembly would clear his nominee to take up the post left vacant by Polycarp Igathe, who quit on January 12, 2018.

However, the court directive means that the Assembly, which was to resume sittings tomorrow (Tuesday), will have to push the vetting process further down its agenda.

Majority Leader Charles Thuo had said Ms Mwenda's vetting would be given priority by the House with the Appointments Committee set to sit today to deliberate on the issue.

Her name was forwarded to the committee last month by Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Ms Mwenda has been serving as Sonko’s chief officer for disaster management and coordination since May 2018.