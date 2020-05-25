Explosives found hidden deep in Kitale farm

By GERALD BWISA

Security authorities in Trans-Nzoia County say they have deactivated explosives that were found hidden in a Kitale farm.

Explosive M257 FRG grenade Anti Personnel and Yugoslavia M60 anti tank were first defused by a bomb expert from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kakamega before they were removed from the farm.

Trans-Nzoia County police Commander, Mr Ayub Ali, said the exercise was carried out at around 12 pm on Monday in the presence of County security teams.

The explosives were reportedly found by Mr Dennis Mbugua, a farm manager from Crescent Springs Limited, who then notified the police.

He said that while digging using an excavator machine, a sack containing some explosives was discovered.

"Our officers who visited the scene established one HE bomb, one FRG gun and 259 7.62mm special ammunitions wrapped inside a sack," Mr Ali told the Nation.

He added that no incident was reported during the exercise.

"These explosives seem to have been buried for a long time and maybe whoever did that forgot the place. We are investigating the issue and will have answers as soon as possible."

The discovery of the explosives follows seizure of two guns, SHE riffle and G3 gun plus ammunition, that were stolen from Kenya Forest Service offices in Saboti Division few weeks ago.