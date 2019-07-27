Mr Atwoli who faulted the governors for demanding additional Sh19 billion, urged them to manage the Sh316 billion that the National Assembly passed.

The Cotu boss, who pointed out that no individual steals on behalf of his community, called on Kenyans not to be deceived by leaders who conveniently use them as a shield.

He said that Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi should be grilled to establish what they know about the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

By VICTOR RABALLA

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has said that Deputy President William Ruto should record a statement on the Sh63 billion Aror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

Speaking during the burial of Kenya Engineering Workers Union official Fredrick Odindo, in Rageng’ni, Siaya County, on Saturday, Mr Atwoli alleged that the DP was using his community and proxies to fight back and prevent the government from investigating graft cases.

“We know that he (Ruto) intimidated President Kenyatta to appoint his people in key agencies like the Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Power, Cereals Board to steal for him,” Mr Atwoli alleged.

Mr Atwoli called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that action is taken against perpetrators of graft. He, however, said that those found innocent should be turned into state witnesses.

CORRUPTION

“The former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich should not die alone, he should come out and say the people who persuaded him to append his signature,” said Mr Atwoli

“DP Ruto cannot pretend to be supporting the President on the war on graft when his lieutenants are going round the country discrediting the President,” Mr Atwoli said.

“You cannot term this (war on graft) an ethnic profiling when (Treasury) Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and others have also been arraigned to answer to the charges,” he said.

“I am ready to leave this country should he (DP Ruto) become the president of this country,” he said.

SH19 MILLION

“It is unfortunate that the county chiefs are demanding more money while we know that only a handful can pass integrity test,” he said.

Instead, Mr Atwoli called on governors to seek a forum with the President and Treasury officials instead of engaging war of words with the National Assembly and the Senate.