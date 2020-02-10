Chinese man in caning video to appear in court today

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Four Chinese migrant workers who were arrested after a widely circulated video showed one of them caning a Kenyan worker in Nairobi are set to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police said Mr Deng Hailan, the suspect who appears in the disturbing video caning the staffer, works as a chef at the Chez Wou restaurant located in Kileleshwa. The Kenyan works as a waiter.

Following his arrest, it emerged that he did not have a valid work permit.

Mr Hailan is said to have assaulted the Kenyan for arriving late for work at the restaurant, where he (Mr Hailan) works as a chef.

He was arrested alongside four other Chinese nationals and eight Kenyans after officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the establishment on Sunday.

They were then escorted to Kilimani police station for interrogation.

The other three Chinese workers were identified as Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

Mr Chan and Mr Qiang are also chefs at the hotel but hold expired visas. Mr Chang holds a work permit but his compatriot does not, according to the DCI.

On his part, Yu Ling, a cashier at the hotel, holds a visitor’s visa but does not have a work permit.

In the video clip that sparked outrage among Kenyans, the Chinese man, suspected to be Mr Hailan, is seen asking the Kenyan man to lie down on his stomach for caning.

The man then descends on him with several strokes on his back as colleagues watch from a distance but can be heard in the clip laughing.

The victim is also heard groaning in pain.

The Chinese embassy in Kenya said it backed the police in its investigation into the incident.