Seven died abroad, bringing the rest home to cost Sh4bn

By SAMWEL OWINO

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of seven Kenyans abroad, and it would cost the government Sh4.5 billon if it was to bring back every Kenyan in a foreign country.

Parliament was last week told that some three million Kenyans are currently in various countries.

The National Assembly committee on Defence and Foreign relations, while giving update on the plight of Kenyans abroad, said the government had assured it that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in touch with the governments of these countries to ensure Kenyans’ rights were protected during this period.

In China, which has been in the news for mistreatment of Africans, there are some 3,091, of whom 91 are students.

The House Committee was informed that most of the 3,000 Kenyans had expired passports, and that none of the 91 students wished to return home at this time.

The ministry told the committee that the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya had been summoned over the mistreatment of Kenyans.

He reportedly told the government that the attack on Africans in Chinese cities was as a result of illegal immigrants who had failed to get health documentation and were thus ineligible for housing.

Committee chairman Katoo ole Metito said Kenya and China had agreed that the 3,000 Kenyans would renew their passports after the pandemic, hence should not be subjected to inhumane treatment by the authorities.

“The students are still locked down in their respective universities. All are in good health. There were reported cases of two other students elsewhere in China who had received treatment,” reads the committee’s report.

EVACUATION PLAN

According to the report, after the coronavirus case reported in Wuhan, all Kenyan missions were under lockdown and staff operated from home, which hampered coordination in terms of offering assistance to Kenyans in Beijing.

However, 10 who approached the embassy in Beijing and would be assisted.

The government also informed the committee that it had disbursed Sh9.6 million to the students for purchase of essentials during this difficult period.

On evacuating Kenyans caught up in China, the committee says that only 40 people expressed willingness to come back home.

“The government was ready to bring them home and made available a Dreamliner for that function. But since the plane has a capacity of 215 persons and only 40 Kenyans are willing to come, it dropped the idea since it was commercially unviable,” Mr Ole Metito said.

The government had entered into an agreement with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bring some Kenyans stuck abroad home but only 13 turned up.

AT ONES EXPENSE

In India, there are 750 Kenyans caught up in the pandemic. Some 200 of them had gone for treatment and had return tickets, while the rest are businessmen.

“These are people who already have return tickets, and the ministry is exploring means of facilitating their movement from various locked down cities to Bombay and New Delhi for planes to pick them,” reads the committee’s report

One Kenyan is critically ill in Italy. In UK, France and Sweden there were also a number of documented infections which had been treated.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Kenyans abroad need to be evacuated free of charge by the government.

“We cannot compromise the lives of our people just because China is giving us loans. Those Kenyans in China are being mistreated; we talk with them everyday, so let’s not hide,” Mr Duale said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau last week told MPs that those seeking evacuation would have to foot the cost.