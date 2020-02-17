By MAUREEN KAKAH

Former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been released on Sh1 million cash bail amid investigations into the Sh40 billion arms fraud case.

At the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, Mr Echesa was charged alongside three people - Daniel Otieno, Clifford Okoth and Kennedy Oyoo

They all denied charges of conspiring to commit a felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretence, attempting to commit a felony and uttering a false document.

Mr Otieno, Mr Okoth and Mr Oyoo were also released on the same terms.

GAG

Mr Echesa's lawyers asked the court to order release pf the two vehicles and firearms seized during a search at his home since they were not mentioned in the charge sheet.

They also sought an order barring discussions in various platforms of matters relating to the case.

The lawyers further asked the court to bar Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Francis Atwoli, who is Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu), and other politicians barred from discussing the matter.

In response, the prosecution argued that the vehicles and firearms were exhibits, so it would be premature to release then.

The prosecution also said evidence on politicians discussing the case needed to be presented in court for them to be barred.